Tiffany Haddish shaves head on IG Live to ‘see her scalp’Wednesday, July 08, 2020
|
Comedian
Tiffany Haddish is known for some of the shocking things she says during
interviews and stand-up shows, but even that didn’t prepare us for her latest act.
The Girls Trip actress, who has been sporting faux locs since quarantine, shaved her head for her 6.1 million followers and the world to see.
In a post about getting the ‘big chop’, Haddish said she cut her hair because she wanted to see her scalp. “I know my whole body I know where every mole is but I don’t know my Scalp. So hello Sclap #SheReady to everything”
During the stream, she can be seen using scissors to remove her extensions, before using them to cut off her hair herself.
A short while later, a friend of Haddish used a shear to remove what was left of her hair.
She responded to those who still had questions for the drastic cut with “As a black woman — I don’t know about white women — but as a black woman, that’s a good hour to two-three hours of your f**king day. Even if your hair is braided, you gotta grease your scalp, you gotta tie ’em up at night, you gotta make sure they look neat, it’s a lot of work. So, I’m taking time off!”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy