Tiffany Haddish shaves head on IG Live to ‘see her scalp’

Comedian

Tiffany Haddish is known for some of the shocking things she says during

interviews and stand-up shows, but even that didn’t prepare us for her latest act.

The Girls Trip actress, who has been sporting faux locs since quarantine, shaved her head for her 6.1 million followers and the world to see.

In a post about getting the ‘big chop’, Haddish said she cut her hair because she wanted to see her scalp. “I know my whole body I know where every mole is but I don’t know my Scalp. So hello Sclap #SheReady to everything”

During the stream, she can be seen using scissors to remove her extensions, before using them to cut off her hair herself.

A short while later, a friend of Haddish used a shear to remove what was left of her hair.

View this post on Instagram I cut all my hair off cause I want to see my Scalp . I know my whole body I know where every mole is but I don’t know my Scalp. So hello Sclap #SheReady to everything.A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish) on Jul 7, 2020 at 12:58pm PDT

She responded to those who still had questions for the drastic cut with “As a black woman — I don’t know about white women — but as a black woman, that’s a good hour to two-three hours of your f**king day. Even if your hair is braided, you gotta grease your scalp, you gotta tie ’em up at night, you gotta make sure they look neat, it’s a lot of work. So, I’m taking time off!”