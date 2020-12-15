Wear yuh mask nuh! Chi Ching Ching joins COVID-19 fight

Dancehall

artiste Chi Ching Ching has joined the fight against COVID-19 by encouraging

Jamaicans to wear face masks.

In a video that was shared on Twitter by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Chi Ching Ching and his two dancers are seen moving to his anti-coronavirus song.

The track, which is done to the melody of Rock Di World – one of his popular songs, the entertainer encourages the public to wear face masks, sanitise and practise social distancing.

“When yuh travel, yuh must quarantine/ Please remember, wash yuh hands clean,” he deejays. “Where’s your mask?/ Wear yuh mask nuh/ COVID a try destroy the world.”

Dancehall artiste/dancer — MOHW JA (@themohwgovjm) @ChiChingChingJA adds his voice to the call for adherence to COVID19 protocols and he has the moves to go with it. Come spread the message, share in the fun. pic.twitter.com/rRN1WhSGxcDecember 14, 2020

Throughout the minute-long video, the entertainer’s dance moves somewhat matched his words.

And it seems they want other people to get in on the action to help stop the spread of the virus that has already infected more than 11,000 people in Jamaica.

“Do you think you can top Chi-Ching-Ching’s COVID-19 dub or moves? Show us what you can do. Spread the message and make it merry,” the ministry said in a follow-up tweet, encouraging people to tag them if they decide to show similar creativity.