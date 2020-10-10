WeekendsWithWifey: Mark Golding and spouse Sandra curate YouTube playlist

Politician Mark Golding loves two things – his wife and music. And he has brought them together with a playlist he curated called ‘WeekendsWithWifey’.

On Friday, Golding, who is vying for the presidency of the People’s National Party (PNP), shared his 10-track playlist and encouraged his followers to listen.

“Music has always played a major role in my life and I share it most with my family. Who doesn’t love to just kick back and listen to good music and unwind… here’s a playlist from wifey & I to kickstart your weekend,” he said in one post on Instagram.

In another post, he added: “These are a few of the songs I love to listen to on the weekends … head to my website gowithgolding.com (link in bio) and click on the YouTube tab and tell me if any of them are on your list as well. #GoWithGolding #WeekendsWithWifey.”

The playlist includes songs like Toni Braxton’s Breathe Again, Afro B’s Drogba, Koffee’s Lockdown, Stevie Wonder’s Isn’t She Lovely, Sizzla’s Thank You Mama and Who Knows by Chronixx and Protoje.

In recent times, Golding has been professing his love for his wife, Sandra, via social media. Only days ago, he described her as his “coach, counselor, confidante, critic, motivator, mother of my amazing children, my only dance partner, my rock, my wife, my #WomanCrushEveryday.”

Golding will go up against Lisa Hanna for the presidency of the PNP during an election on November 7.