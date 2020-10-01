Welcome baby Petty: Nicki Minaj gives birth to first child

Welcome baby Petty: Nicki Minaj gives birth to first childThursday, October 01, 2020
|
Rapper, Nicki Minaj is finally a mom!
According to TMZ, Nicki gave birth on Wednesday (September 30) in Los Angeles, and her husband, Kenneth Petty was right there with her. But the name and sex of the baby are not yet known.
Barbs fans speculated for weeks that Nicki was pregnant before she finally confirmed in July by dropping an old school styled Nicki photo, holding a heavily pregnant baby bump. The â€˜Queen of Rapâ€™ captioned â€œ#Preggersâ€.
The photo racked up more than two million likes within the first half-hour of her posting it.
In another photo, Nicki expressed her gratitude. â€œLove. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. Ÿ’›,â€ she wrote.
Nickiâ€™s pregnancy announcement came nine months afterÂ she and Petty tied the knot, and 10 months after the 37-year-old rapper shared her intention to retire and start a family. â€œIâ€™veÂ decided to retire & haveÂ my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me â€¦ Love you for LIFE,â€ she wrote on Twitter.
