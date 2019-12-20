Welcome home Queen! Miss World Toni-Ann Singh arrives in Jamaica

Miss World Toni-Ann Singh arrived in Jamaica this evening for a

Although her flight was delayed, Singh arrived at the Norman Manley International airport to much fanfare.

She was received by Minister of Culture, Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange; Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson-Smith; Mayor of Kingston, Delroy Williams; Mayor of Morant Bay, Michael Hue; and Miss Jamaica World co-franchise holder, Weston Haughton.

The Jamaican was crowned Miss World on December 14, bringing much pride to the country. Singh is the first Jamaican to be crowned Miss World since Lisa Hanna, who won in 1996.

Although she has given us so much to be proud of, Singh has expressed that all she wants in return is some coconut jelly and guineps.

BUZZ fam, let’s get the Queen some coconut jelly and guineps.

While she is on the island, Singh has a full schedule of activities. This includes performing at Emancipation Park on Saturday, touring her home parish of St Thomas, and attending ‘Unruly Fest’ in the parish.

Will you be attending any of these events to see her?