Welcome home Queen! Miss World Toni-Ann Singh arrives in Jamaica

Welcome home Queen! Miss World Toni-Ann Singh arrives in JamaicaFriday, December 20, 2019
|
Miss World Toni-Ann Singh arrived in Jamaica this evening for a
Although her flight was delayed, Singh arrived at the Norman Manley International airport to much fanfare.
She was received by Minister of Culture, Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange; Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson-Smith; Mayor of Kingston, Delroy Williams; Mayor of Morant Bay, Michael Hue; and Miss Jamaica World co-franchise holder, Weston Haughton.
The Jamaican was crowned Miss World on December 14, bringing much pride to the country. Singh is the first Jamaican to be crowned Miss World since Lisa Hanna, who won in 1996.
Although she has given us so much to be proud of, Singh has expressed that all she wants in return is some coconut jelly and guineps.
BUZZ fam, let’s get the Queen some coconut jelly and guineps.
While she is on the island, Singh has a full schedule of activities. This includes performing at Emancipation Park on Saturday, touring her home parish of St Thomas, and attending ‘Unruly Fest’ in the parish.
Will you be attending any of these events to see her?
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy