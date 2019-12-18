Welcome to America: Foota Hype arrested by US Immigration?

Dancehall disc jock and social media personality Foota Hype has seemingly found himself in hot water with US authorities as the Jamaican was arrested in Florida sometime over the weekend.

BUZZ has been unable to confirm the exact reason for Hypeâ€™s arrest, however, we have been reliably informed that the at the Krome Service Processing Center in Miami.DJ is being held

Born Oneil Ricardo Thomas, Foota Hype, who is usually very active on Instagram, made his last post on Saturday, which has his 155,000 fans worried about his wellbeing.

More details to come later.