Well done, Rihanna: Pop star to donate ventilators to Barbados

Well done, Rihanna: Pop star to donate ventilators to BarbadosSaturday, March 21, 2020
|
Pop star Rihanna is said to be making a significant contribution
to Barbados’ coronavirus fight by donating ventilators.
While Barbados has only recorded six cases so far, RiRi is said to taking a proactive step by helping her native land with the purchase of the much-needed equipment.
According to Bajan Prime Minister Mia Mottley, the Umbrella singer has offered to purchase the ventilators to the tune of US$700,000.
It’s uncertain when this will happen, but when and if it does, it most certainly will help Barbados tackle the global pandemic that has killed more than 11,000 persons worldwide.
Rihanna, through her charity, Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF), has donated US$5 million to several organisations in the United States, the Caribbean and Africa as they fight the spread of coronavirus.
“Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities — those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic,” CLF executive director Justine Lucas said in a statement.
Well done, RiRi!
