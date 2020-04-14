Wendy Williams paid Mama June US$30 for Cameo greeting

Wendy Williams paid Mama June $30 for a Cameo greeting on her daytime chat show.

The 55-year-old TV host featured reality TV star June, 40, on her show last week and Wendy has revealed that her team reached out to Mama June via Cameo—the American video-sharing website which allows users to pay celebrities to record a video greeting for them—and paid her to record a message.

Wendy shared with fans on Instagram: “Mama June is charging fans $30 for personal video messages. Check out the one she did for Wendy! This and more on today’s Hot Topics.”

In the video, Mama June said: “Hey y’all this is Mama June and I just want to wish Wendy Williams well during this quarantine girl. Hopefully, everything is going good with you and you’ll be back in the studio soon because your fans miss you like crazy.”

And Wendy—who suspended live production on her daytime talk show due to COVID-19 pandemic and has been filming a YouTube chat show from home—said: “I like her. I don’t want to be mean.”

‘Wendy@Home’ is similar in style to the star’s usual chat show but is a more casual version as she aims to keep fans entertained while she is in quarantine in her New York City apartment.