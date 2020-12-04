We’re baaack! Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival returns in 2021

Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival will

return in January, although virtually, after a five-year hiatus.

The online event will be held over three nights, from January 28 to 30, and be available to fans for free.

Organisers of the festival have not revealed the names of the acts that will be on show due to ongoing contractual negotiations but an announcement is expected soon.

Adrian Allen, whose Steady Image Media Group has licensed the event, sad it feature a mix of local and international artistes.

He told the Jamaica Observer, “Our broadcast won’t be your regular live stream. It will be engaging, immersive and interactive. Aside from the music component, we will be producing tourism-driven content. Our tagline says: ‘The Magic is Back’, we also want to show that Jamaica is open for business and we are welcoming visitors. There will also be various strategies leading up to the event to engage our audience.”

Jamaica Jazz and Blues, which began in 1996, has attracted some of the world’s biggest musical acts including Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, Maroon 5 and Air Supply.