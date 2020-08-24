We’re getting a black Batman!Monday, August 24, 2020
The ‘Caped Crusader’ Batman will return to comics a little different than we are used to; he’ll be black.
Confirmation of the hero’s remake comes as screenwriter John Ridley signed with DC Comics to write a miniseries as announced during the company’s FanDome virtual panel Saturday, August 22.
The four-issue comic is slated for release in January 2021 and will focus on the family of Lucius Fox, a close ally of Bruce Wayne, who was also president of Wayne Enterprises.
Ridley is known for his work on 12 Years a Slave for which he won the Academy Award for best adapted screenplay.
The change amid calls for increased diversity in Hollywood which has led the way for the first black Batwoman on television.
