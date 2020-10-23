‘We’re not hungry’: Nigerians express displeasure at BeyoncÃ©’s #EndSARS response

BeyoncÃ©â€™s support of the #EndSARS protests happening in Nigeria is being highly criticized on social media.

BeyoncÃ©Â made a statement explaining that she had been working on partnerships with youth organizations to support those protesting for change.

â€œWe are collaborating with coalitions to provide emergency healthcare, food, and shelter,â€ the statement said.

But Nigerians on social media took issue with the content of her statement.

Emergency health care, food and shelterâ€¦ Are we a joke to you?â€¦ You honestly think our fight is for health care, food and shelterâ€¦ We're fighting against police brutality, against bad governance, we're not hungry, we need your voice not aidâ€¦ Fix up!!â€” Zaddy Dee (@dannyberry_) October 21, 2020

â€œWe are not HUNGRY!! UNLESS sheâ€™s talking about hungry for justice,â€ someone else tweeted.

Can somebody tell this woman we are not hungry??????? â€” Mercy It Is (@MercyEhimare1) We need support to fight for our existenceOctober 21, 2020

Others thought Beyonceâ€™s response was a little too late.

â€œI actually donâ€™t think this is still necessary to be honest. At the time we (my folks whoâ€™re your fans) really needed you dear @Beyonce you no show up. Now matters are already out of hand. And guys this working in the background stuff doesnâ€™t really work here,we need to see you,â€ Agboola Olubori commented.