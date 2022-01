‘We’re not hungry’: Nigerians express displeasure at BeyoncÃ©’s #EndSARS response

Beyoncé’s support of the #EndSARS protests happening in Nigeria is being highly criticized on social media.

Beyoncé made a statement explaining that she had been working on partnerships with youth organizations to support those protesting for change.

“We are collaborating with coalitions to provide emergency healthcare, food, and shelter,†the statement said.

But Nigerians on social media took issue with the content of her statement.

Emergency health care, food and shelter… Are we a joke to you?… You honestly think our fight is for health care, food and shelter… We're fighting against police brutality, against bad governance, we're not hungry, we need your voice not aid… Fix up!!— Zaddy Dee (@dannyberry_) October 21, 2020

“We are not HUNGRY!! UNLESS she’s talking about hungry for justice,†someone else tweeted.

Can somebody tell this woman we are not hungry??????? — Mercy It Is (@MercyEhimare1) We need support to fight for our existenceOctober 21, 2020

Others thought Beyonce’s response was a little too late.

“I actually don’t think this is still necessary to be honest. At the time we (my folks who’re your fans) really needed you dear @Beyonce you no show up. Now matters are already out of hand. And guys this working in the background stuff doesn’t really work here,we need to see you,†Agboola Olubori commented.