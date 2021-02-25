West Ham’s Michail Antonio set to join Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz

West Ham’s Michail Antonio set to join Jamaica’s Reggae BoyzThursday, February 25, 2021
|
Jamaica’s effort to qualify for the next FIFA World Cup is seemingly heading for a major boost following news that football star Michail Antonio is set to join the Reggae Boyz.
According to Sky News, the West Ham striker could join the team in time for its Gold Cup matches in July. The report stated that Antonio is passionate about playing for Jamaica and wants the country to qualify for the World Cup for just the second time.
Antonio is able to play for Jamaica through his parents. This is the second time that he has been approached by the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) after initially turning them down in 2016.
Antonio is having a stellar season and would bring years of experience from one of the top football leagues in the world. Should it pull through he would follow on the heels of fellow Briton Ravel Morrison to don the black, gold, and green jersey.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy