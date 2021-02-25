West Ham’s Michail Antonio set to join Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz

Jamaica’s effort to qualify for the next FIFA World Cup is seemingly heading for a major boost following news that football star Michail Antonio is set to join the Reggae Boyz.

According to Sky News, the West Ham striker could join the team in time for its Gold Cup matches in July. The report stated that Antonio is passionate about playing for Jamaica and wants the country to qualify for the World Cup for just the second time.

Antonio is able to play for Jamaica through his parents. This is the second time that he has been approached by the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) after initially turning them down in 2016.

Antonio is having a stellar season and would bring years of experience from one of the top football leagues in the world. Should it pull through he would follow on the heels of fellow Briton Ravel Morrison to don the black, gold, and green jersey.