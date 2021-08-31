West London’s chart-topping trio WSTRN release new single ‘Be My Guest’

West London-based act WSTRN has released their new single Be My Guest which features Nigerian artiste, Fireboy DML.

The track, produced by PRGRSHN eortlessly showcases WSTRN’s distinctive sound. The catchy bounce of the strings laced with the infectious baseline, seamlessly matched with Louis Rei and Akelle’s charm alongside Haile’s melodic vocals on the chorus. And with the diasporic connection with the appearance of Lagos’s very own Fireboy DML Be My Guest tooted to be a hit.

Speaking on the inspiration behind Be My Guest WSTRN says: “It’s a feel-good release for supporters to raise their vibrations before carnival”.

The West London trio WSTRN, was formed by cousins Akelle Charles and Haile and their longtime friend Louis Rei. The group developed a lifetime of musical camaraderie into their R&B/pop-centric rap sound. All three grew up in West London and were connected through musical ties early on, with Akelle and Haile’s fathers playing together in a local reggae band. The three friends initially pursued music on their own, but WSTRN was born out of the trio’s first collaborative jam sessions in 2015. Their release IN2, amassed over 108 M streams to date, and their debut album WSTRN season 2 following in August 2019.

The three-piece act continues their distinctive streak of smooth releases with a new rhythmic jam. And with over 300 million worldwide streams later, the trio are steadily crafting their second studio album.

“We were born into music; it has always found us. We’re ready to capture more ears and take this to the next level.” As Akelle tells it, expect more to come from WSTRN as over half a decade later, their ‘season’ is proving to be evergreen.