WFH??? Jamaicans react to Gov’t lifting work-from-home order

The days of getting up and going to work in your pajamas, not having to deal with difficult coworkers, traffic and horrible canteen food are coming to an end.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has lifted the stay at home order that the government implemented on March 16 to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Now that the order has been lifted its up to your employer’s discretion as to whether or not you’ll be asked to come into the office.

The Prime Minister is basing this measure on the notion that Jamaica will just have to learn to live with the coronavirus. Plus, the country has attained two days without any new coronavirus infections, and has achieved a flattening of the curve.

As per usual, Twitter Land was ablaze with opinion on the government’s latest move.

Here are some of our pickings BUZZ Fam.

Lifting of Work From Home (WFH) orders was bound to happen. There'll be discussion about timing. I don't care. My prayer is that experience of the orders has educated businesses to the reality Ja has over-relied on centralized block&steel edifices in order to deliver services— Gordon Robinson (@TheTerribleTout) May 19, 2020

I have mixed feelings about the Work From Home Order being withdrawn come the end of the month.— Jomarie | Your Fave Brand Expert (@jomariemalcolm) I know people who have been dying to get back to work but then there were others who were able to save on expenses while boosting their productivity…What are YOUR thoughts?May 19, 2020

That's not how this works. The order has been lifted meaning if YOUR employer wants you to come in to the office then they can request you to. So speak to your employer about continuing your work from home situation.— Get To Dah Chawpa! (@K1ngAl3xand3r) May 19, 2020

With parents all back to work fully look at these issues now more person back in the work place will increase the risk, plus those single parents who are able to work from and provide assistants with their children online classes remember school is out presently what happen now ?— Justice league (@Konradb65853949) May 19, 2020

How come the work from home order back in place before the end of the bar and church trial run up?— Eazy Vybz (@eazy_vybz) May 19, 2020

June 1 traffic nah go normal in the cooperate area when that work from home order is lifted— SAINT CHRISTOPHER (@411onRamo) May 19, 2020

Are you ready to go back to work BUZZ Fam?