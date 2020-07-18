What a tangled web we weave: August Alsina strikes back!

Rapper August Alsina isn’t backing down from comments he made regarding his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith.

Although the Girls Trip actress referred to their former bond as an “entanglement”, August Alsina told Lil Wayne on his Young Money Radio that he will “always have love for her”.

Alsina also countered arguments that his recent news is meant to promote his upcoming album and documentary.

“… People may say, or it’s looking like, I’m doing something for attention—absolutely, absolutely. not. What’s perplexing to me, I never think it’s anybody’s business to know my personal business … but when my personal business starts to affect my livelihood—I lost partnerships because it looked like I was pressing on someone’s wife.”

Regarding his liaison with Pinkett Smith, “When you experience a certain type of experience on this planet … I will always have love for her as a person…The experience really did help to transform me.”

The NOLA rapper continued that he and Will Smith, Jada’s husband, did have a conversation about their relationship. “As two men, we had a conversation and that’s what it was. Everything I spoke on in my initial interview … is my truth. Because of the narrative that was painted, [people think] I’m speaking on this because I’m salty they ended up getting back together.”