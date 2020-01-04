What a vibe? Viewers believe Konshens’ music video is glorifying human trafficking

What a vibe? Viewers believe Konshens’ music video is glorifying human traffickingSaturday, January 04, 2020
|
Dancehall artiste Konshens might have some explaining to do with the provoking message in his What A Vibe official music video.
The video accompanies a song that is encouraging women to dance and enjoy themselves, but the triggering delivery of the video’s storyline is causing a problem for viewers.
According to viewers, the four-minute video, which was released on December 13, is glorifying the dangerous and deadly act of human trafficking.
“The video is disturbing. Here u have a song making u want to get with a woman and bruk out. And in the background u see subliminal scenes of kidnapping torture and then death of a female. Yeah, nah go rate deh vid yah at all. I don’t condone violence against women, especially in a song with sexual undertones,” Michael Martin expressed.
Another viewer commented: “Take this video down!! Or re-do the video. It’s a bad representation of black women. Especially with all the REAL kidnappings of black women going on.”
Another aspect to the Warrior Films-directed video that got a reaction from the more 460,000 viewers was a female being shot in the head.
“Why portray violence…. there was no need for a headshot for that girl in the video…. ya’ll always ruin a good thing,” someone mentioned.
Despite the backlash, Konshens is seemingly quiet on the matter.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy