What chill? Netflix hits 200M subscribers milestone

What chill? Netflix hits 200M subscribers milestoneWednesday, January 20, 2021
|
Netflix has surpassed the 200 million subscriber mark for the first time.
The streaming service saw its already immense popularity grow amid the coronavirus pandemic, which forced much of the world to retreat to their homes for extended periods.
Netflix managed the feat after adding another 8.5 million subscribers between October and December, pushing its global figures to 204 million subscribers last year. Thatâ€™s 37 million more than 2019.
Netflix, the former DVD rental company, entered the streaming business 14 years ago but started to really takeoff once it started producing its own original content, beginning with the hit House of Cards in 2013. Since that time, the company added 170 million paying customers.
The company faces an uphill battle to remain relevant and stave off stiff competition from several new streaming platforms, the most pressing being Disney Plus which gained an impressive 90 million subscribers since its launch 14 months ago.
