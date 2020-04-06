WHAT PRIDE? Macka Diamond having the time of her life selling oranges

Selling oranges was not part of Macka Diamondâ€™s plans for 2020, but the entertainer says it has been â€œthe best time of my life in the past 10 years.â€

TheÂ Money-OÂ singjay has been serving up the vitamin C fruit for $500 per dozen over the past two weeks, and even makes the deliveries herself. Oranges, like hand sanitizer and tissue, have been in high demand since the outbreak of the coronavirus, and Macka is doing her part to boost immunity.

â€œI feel good cause Iâ€™m selling people something that is good for their health and that is what Iâ€™m about,â€ Macka toldÂ BUZZ. â€œEvery morning I get up I used to drink a lot of orange juice; it is good for energy, your bones, itâ€™s nourishing, and right now itâ€™s good for your immune system.â€

View this post on Instagram Quarantine and chill make money and bill a #moneyoo me say #oranges get u #vitaminC fun and joke aside dm me for delivery or email diamonddnation@gmail.comA post shared by MACKA DIAMOND (@mackadiamond1) on Mar 25, 2020 at 1:56pm PDT

The venture was birthed following the postponement of events worldwide because of the coronavirus. â€œI was like, suppose the music (industry) really doesnâ€™t come back for now, what would I do? Would I try to do something? If Iâ€™m not able to drive my car again, would I take the bus?â€ she recalled.

While stocking up on oranges through her longtime vendor, the idea formed to sell some for herself. With the vendorâ€™s help and some trips to the country, Mackadocious Oranges made its debut.

â€œThis was a true test to see if mi would business bout mi pride,â€ she said. â€œI was a hustler before I became this big star; I used to sell clothes and run my bar. This has brought joy to me and is keeping me active. Like wow, this is how the people dem feel when dem a hustle and go home at nights and know seh even if itâ€™s just $500 in dem pocket, at least dem nah bawl about being broke cause no show nah keep.â€

She has even attracted potential employees but is keeping herself safe while she continues to deliver to customers who order viaÂ diamonddnation@gmail.com.

View this post on Instagram Thanks for the support my #moneydiamondsŸ’šŸ’š dm for your #vitaminc #naturallyhappy #alkaline your bodies fruit dem up fruit dem up #AMackadoucious #amazon #vegan #vegan #fruits #vegetable #healthy #wealth #eat #goodfood #diamondnation #money #sold #agent #love #A post shared by MACKA DIAMOND (@mackadiamond1) on Apr 1, 2020 at 9:28am PDT

â€œI spray up myself and wear my gloves, sometimes it gets scary but God knows why everything happens,â€ she said. â€œPeople have been asking for more fruits. I added some pineapples the other day and they went crazy for them. Iâ€™m proud of myself. When I go home at night I feel like Iâ€™m healing people and helping them to stay strong through this rough time.â€

She added that part-proceeds from the venture will go to a childrenâ€™s home, which she did not wish to disclose. As to how long she intends to be a fruit vendor? â€œMi learn seh hustling isnâ€™t a game, itâ€™s a serious business and I would take it up seriously,â€ she said. â€œMaybe one day youâ€™ll look and mi have an orange or fruit supermarket, you never can tell. Right now we just did the recipe for my cucumber juice and that will be dropping in a few months.â€

YouTube channel

The entertainer shocked many with a slimmer physique in 2015 and lifestyle transformation. AÂ YouTubeÂ channel dubbed Naturally Happy was created last year to promote her diet tips, but a hectic touring schedule caused some delay. With her fruit business taking off, Macka is looking to revamp the channel.

â€œItâ€™s really these oranges that is gonna break that channel cause itâ€™s taking over the market and Iâ€™ve had more than 100 customers. They have also been asking me about the channel so it makes me know this is really what will push it. When mi start back the channel itâ€™s gonna be a blast, so everything is coming together.â€