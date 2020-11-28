What the hell?! Curvy Diva shocked after man masturbates on her IG Live

Yanique â€˜Curvy

Divaâ€™ Barrett got the shock of her life recently when a man decided to masturbate

on screen after he was allowed to join her on Instagram Live.

During the session earlier this week, the Jamaican entertainer was discussing a topic. When she looked down on her screen, she realised that the male was masturbating in full view of everyone who was watching.

â€œStop it,â€ she shouted when she saw the man. â€œJesas christ. Stop itâ€¦ Weh di X deh? It nah come up,â€ she continued. She quickly got up from her seat after struggling to remove the man from the screen.

Yanique later shared the video on her Instagram feed, covering the man and his member with an emoji.

â€œYeah man mi love chat and nah pay attention,â€ she captioned the video. â€œThe whole time the man a back him Ÿ¤›Ÿ½ Ÿ˜© not to mention #theinternet decide fi freeze right pan the Ÿ† Ÿ™„ swear mi never have a calm and decent live yet #tekwehmiself #shame.â€

While many of the viewers simply described the man as a pervert, others laughed at Yaniqueâ€™s reaction to the manâ€™s actions.

â€œLol no sah welcome to curvy hub,â€ one social media user said.

â€œListen me watch this like ten times and it kills everytime,â€ another added.

One person joined the conversation, saying: â€œThe reaction is priceless!!!!! Hilarious.â€