What to expect from iPhone’s special event tomorrow

Its iPhone season and Apple has sent out invitations for its event tomorrow, September 10, 2019, at the Steve Jobs Theatre in California. The rumours are swirling and tons of leaks have surfaced online.

Here are a few things to expect from tomorrow’s much anticipated Apple Event.

Three new iPhones are rumoured to be released tomorrow. The successors to the iPhone XS/XS Max and the XR will be the iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max and 11R.

The new iPhones will look identical to their predecessors from the front. The back will receive a new design. The 11 Pro Max and 11 Pro will have a triple camera setup on the back; a wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens and ultra-wide-angle lens. The addition of the ultra-wide-angle lens means users will be able to fit more into each shot. The iPhone 11R will have a wide-angle lens and a telephoto.

The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max will have AMOLED screens while the less expensive 11R will have an LCD screen. These specs match the XS/XS Max and XR from last year.

The new devices should be powered by a new A13 chip, which, (if history repeats itself) should provide a performance boost to the iPhone trio.

iOS 13 will power the new devices. At their World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2019, Apple showcased the new OS having much-requested features like a system-wide Dark Mode and swipe functionality for its stock keyboard.

Arguably the best rumour out is that Apple may include a faster charger in the box, instead of the slow 5-watt charger they’ve been packing for years.

The Apple Watch might be at this year’s event, even though the tech crystal ball is a bit cloudy on this one. One feature that would be a great addition is Sleep Tracking – something the Apple Watch series has lacked, while other manufacturers like Fitbit have included the feature for years.

Lastly, Apple may also reveal more information on its gaming subscription service, Apple Arcade and its Apple TV+ streaming service to rival Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

These are all rumours, and Apple may throw a giant curveball at the event and surprise us with new information. Let’s just hope they exceed our expectations.

— Story written by Renor C.