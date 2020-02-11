What to expect from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020

Galaxy Unpacked is upon us. All eyes are on Samsung as they are supposed to unveil a slew of devices at

New Galaxy Phones

We’ve covered this in leaks in the past. But for those who don’t know, Samsung is expected to drop new Galaxy S devices at Unpacked 2020. The new Galaxy phones will be the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra. The Galaxy S line is Samsung’s, premium, do-it-all, flagship phones. It’s expected that the new devices will come with Qualcomm’s latest, beastly Snapdragon 865 chipset, massive OLED, 120 Hz displays, micro SD support, 5G modems and sadly no headphone jacks.

The top-tier Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to come with a new stainless steel frame and a whopping 512 GB of storage. Additionally, rumours suggest an eye-watering 108 MP camera sensor. Expect prices to jump as well.

Galaxy Z Flip

Rumours surfaced online about yet another foldable device from Samsung. This time, the device should take the form of an old flip phone that folds vertically, like the new Razr from Motorola. The phone is said to be called the Galaxy Z Flip. Based on supposed leaks, the device resembles a render shown at Samsung’s Developer Conference last year. Rumoured specs include a 6.7-inch OLED screen, dual 12 MP cameras, and last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset.

Samsung is known for pushing the boundaries and experimenting with new tech. The Galaxy Fold debuted last year to mixed reviews, and now Samsung is at it again, championing the foldable phone. With that said, it’s quite likely we’ll see Samsung’s competitor to the new Motorola Razr.

Galaxy Buds+

After the immense popularity of Apple’s AirPods, Samsung joined the fray and released the Galaxy Buds alongside the S10 devices. Now, it seems the company is ready to launch its successor, rumoured, to be the Galaxy Buds+.

The earbuds aren’t expected to be much different from their predecessors externally. However, there should be improved audio performance, especially from the microphones. Samsung may choose to bundle the new Galaxy Buds+ with the S20 devices as it did with the S10. That would be an excellent move as the new Galaxy phones won’t have headphone jacks.

Stay tuned for our coverage of Galaxy Unpacked 2020.