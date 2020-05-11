What’s happening? Popcaan trims off all his hair

You may have thought about it when faced with your ungroomed hair during quarantine, but dancehall artiste, Popcaan done gone and did it.

The Unruly Boss has trimmed off all his hair. He flaunted the new look on his Instagram to his more than 2 million followers with the caption; “RAPID eeh UP!!! #876GAD the #JUDAH #UNRULY.”

And it looks like fans were loving the new look, comments like ‘sharp’, ‘clean’, ‘fresh’ flooded the comment section. No one seemed to miss the head of hair which the Risky artiste normally styles to imitate “popcorn kernels”.

Well, except for reggae artiste, who Protege wanted to know- What’s happening here??

What do you think is happening BUZZ Fam? Do you think Popcaan is just looking for a fresh start during this quarantine?

Let me know in the comments below!