What’s in a name? Next Galaxy S phone will be called S20

It’s official. Galaxy Unpacked will be on

February 11, and Samsung is expected to launch its upcoming Galaxy S series

devices. And if recent leaks are anything to go by, Samsung is set to unveil

Galaxy S20 devices, not Galaxy S11’s (and maybe a new foldable phone).

Each year, phone manufacturers try to conceal upcoming products. And each year those attempts fail. New images surfaced on XDA Developers showing a supposed Galaxy S20+ device in its full glory. There’s a truckload of information so sit tight.

XDA Developers contributor Max Weinbach shared some exciting photos of what looks like the new Galaxy. The device’s loading screen all but confirm that Samsung plans to release a Galaxy S20+ 5G variant at Galaxy Unpacked next month. It seems Samsung is skipping ahead by a few numbers for the upcoming Galaxy line. Rumour has it that Samsung is changing the naming scheme because they need a new strategy for 2020 and beyond. Now on to the device itself.

Based on the images, the phone has very slim bezels, a tall screen and a hole punch camera in the top middle of the display like the Galaxy Note10 phones. The report claims that the edges of the new device’s screen are much less curved than the S10. There are four cameras on the back, a flash, and what appears to be a microphone. All these elements are housed in a rectangular box, departing from the three-camera, horizontal array on the S10 series. There’s also a sticker on the back with “Do not leak Info”— that’s funny.

The leaks also suggest that the S20+ isn’t the top-tier Galaxy this year. Samsung is expected to release a Galaxy S20 and S20 Ultra, with the Galaxy S20+ coming in the middle. The device is supposedly more substantial than the base S20 model but won’t have the same camera setup as the more expensive S20 Ultra model. The report suggests that the S20+ will have a new 12 MP sensor for the primary camera, accompanied by a telephoto, ultra-wide and a new macro lens. Interesting. But there’s more.

Samsung can’t seem to stop the information from flowing out. New, leaked images reveal that the next Galaxy devices have 120Hz displays. Previous leaks hinted to 120Hz displays on the future Galaxy phones. The leaked images seem legit. Let’s hope they’re real. At 120Hz, the screens refresh twice as fast as the previous model. That refresh rate should make elements on-screen move smoother and appear more responsive. Also, the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor is back. The S10 series had ultrasonic, in-display fingerprint sensors. However, the current-gen sensors were plagued with security flaws. Let’s hope the new version avoids those issues.

Samsung usually launches different versions of its devices, depending on where these phones sell. The North American variants will probably have the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processing system alongside an X55 modem for 5G capabilities. Other options should have the Exynos 990 chip instead.

All the above speculations help paint the picture for an exciting Samsung device roll-out. Let’s see how these leaks line up with the real thing come February 11.