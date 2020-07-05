WhatsApp rolls out dark mode for computers, animated stickers and more

WhatsApp rolls out dark mode for computers, animated stickers and moreSunday, July 05, 2020
|
With our increasing reliance on technology to keep in
touch, especially with people now forced to stay home more due to COVID-19, WhatsApp
has introduced new features to make its platform more useful.
Among the announced features for WhatsApp’s two billion users are dark mode for its web and desktop applications and animated stickers. In addition to how sleek and cool it looks, the dark mode feature will allow users to prolong battery life and protect their eyes from blinding light when in dark or poorly lit spaces.
WhatsApp said billions of stickers are sent daily, and that it’s one of the fastest growing ways people communicate on the platform. “We are rolling out new animated sticker packs that are even more fun and expressive”, it said.
Additionally, the company will introduce QR codes which will make it easier to add new contacts by scanning. “No more tapping in their digits one at a time”, it said.
Improved group video calls will also be one of the features rolled out, with up to eight people on a call. “We’ve made it easier to focus on whoever you want by letting you press and hold to maximise a participant’s video to full screen. We also added a video icon in group chats of 8 or less, so you can easily start a group video call with 1-tap.”
The new features will be rolled out in the coming weeks and available on the latest versions of WhatsApp.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy