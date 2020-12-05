Wheeewww! Shenseea returns to IG, and her fans are happy

Wheeewww! Shenseea returns to IG, and her fans are happySaturday, December 05, 2020
|
Many of Shenseeaâ€™s fans can sleep well tonight after the Jamaican entertainer resurfaced on Instagram on today, December 5.
Before today, the Blessed artisteâ€™s last Instagram post was on November 23 when she shared that she would be launching a lash collection.
After that, she was nowhere on Instagram. Her â€˜ShengYengsâ€™ were so concerned that they even commented on Romeich Majorâ€™s posts hoping that the artiste manager could provide some answers.
But when Shenseea returned to Instagram in a pink jumpsuit, all was well with the world again.
â€œThought Ÿ’ you gave up on us,â€ one person commented.
Shenseea replied: â€œOn MY #ShenYengz? NEVEEEEERRRRRRRRRRRRR!!!!!â€
Many of her fans said that they were getting concerned about her because she wasnâ€™t posting as frequently as they are accustomed to. Nonetheless, they were happy she is doing well.
â€œOmg ur backŸ˜©Ÿ˜©Ÿ˜© girl uh have we a stress Ÿ¤¦â€â™€â€ but yah love you,â€ one social media user said.
â€œMi search u wall all day everyday and no post from me wife Ÿ¥ºŸ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜ yow me stress out fix that fimi bbz,â€ another added.
Shenseea was also warned that she should not disappear like that in the future.
â€œAnd sheâ€™s back Ÿ˜â¤ nuh do mi Suh again,â€ one person said.
