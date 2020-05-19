When Harry wed Meghan: It’s the anniversary of our fave royals!

We can scarcely believe it’s been two years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot at Windsor Castle but time flies when you’re changing history, having a biracial royal baby and stepping away from royal duties! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrate their second wedding anniversary today, May 19, but things will be far more low-key than the nuptials which drew a televised audience of two billion people.

The couple is said to be taking the day off to enjoy family time with their one-year-old son, Archie, at their Los Angeles home.

It’s certainly not the celebration we would have chosen if we had their wealth at our disposal but with COVID-19 being the great equalizer, everyone staying put at home, we imagine.

The couple made waves earlier this year when they announced via Instagram that they will be stepping down from their roles as senior royals in late March. Since then, they have spent their time between the United Kingdom and the United States.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess are said to be in a 12-month review period under which the Royal Family and the couple will determine if the new arrangement works for all, given that there is no precedent for their decision to step away.