Where are the Dancehall juggling projects?

The release of juggling projects by producers of Dancehall music has seen a marked decline since 2015.

In 2015, Chimney Records released one of the biggest juggling projects of the summer season called After Party Riddim, which featured top Dancehall artistes such as Vybz Kartel, Mavado, Alkaline and more.

Two years prior, Chimney Records released the Rising Sun Riddim that featured acts such as Kabaka Pyramid, Chronixx, Tarrus Riley, Jah Cure and others. Some have classified this as a timeless project.

The juggling culture started with Reggae in the 1980s and as time progressed, it moved on to the next popular genre in Jamaica, which was Dancehall. DJs would spit lyrics on hardcore rhythms — or “riddims” in the Jamaican vernacular — lasting 2 to 3 minutes per song. Each riddim would have at least 10 artistes.

The 1990s and early 2000s had some of the best juggling projects in Reggae and Dancehall.

Some of the top ones included:

— 1994 (Mad House)Pepper Seed Riddim Bug and Clone Riddim — 1994 (Mad House) — 1996 (Mad House)Joy Ride Riddim— 1996 (Mad House)Buy Out Riddim — 1997 (Mad House)Showtime Riddim — 1998BookShelf Riddim — 1999 (Mad House)Bruk Out Riddim — 2002 (Lenky)Diwali Riddim — 2002Chiney Gal RiddimFiesta Riddim — 2003 (VP Records) — 2005 (Don Corleon)Drop Leaf Riddim

FAST FORWARD

Though jugglings are not a priority for music producers or artistes these days, the music lovers will still show their appreciation and get excited to listen to their favourites from the slew of songs. In the latter part of 2018, Justus released the Time Machine Riddim, which featured Mavado, Shenseea and TeeJay, who undoubtedly had the biggest song on the rhythm by popular traction.

In June, Popular Music producer Linton ‘TJ’ dropped a similar project on the Traffic Riddim that features top Dancehall musicians Vybz Kartel, Masicka, Popcaan and Govana among others.

Based on the reactions on social media and elsewhere, the project is expected to dominate the party scene. Each song should get its fair shine as all the artistes involved delivered.

— Story written by Shania Hanchard