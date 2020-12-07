Where I’m Coming From: Lila Ike highlights growth with Spotify numbers

In a year, Lila

Ike has become one of the more popular female entertainers in Jamaica, and this

growth can be seen in her streaming numbers on Spotify.

For 2020, the Where Iâ€™m Coming From singer got 12.2 million streams on Spotify, which is four times the three million she got in 2019.

And she is grateful.

â€œCan we talk about growth? 1 EP â€“ 2019 vs 2020 from 3M to 12M in a year?? All Praises to the most high Ÿ™ŒŸ½ nuff love to all you supporters who deh deh from the start With all the love and support,â€ she captioned an Instagram post with her streaming numbers for 2019 and 2020 on Monday.

â€œBig up @protoje you saw all of this when I was scared to leave the call center in 2017 thanks for everything.â€

In 2020, Lila, who is now signed to RCA Records, had 1.9 million listeners in 92 countries. However, in 2019, it was much lower, as she had 662,000 listeners in 79 countries.

Lilaâ€™s popularity really started to increase last year when she released Where Iâ€™m Coming From. And she has been getting even more attention this year after dropping her debut EP, The ExPerience, which had tracks like I Spy, Solitude, Stars Align and Forget Me.