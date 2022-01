Where I’m Coming From: Lila Ike highlights growth with Spotify numbers

In a year, Lila

Ike has become one of the more popular female entertainers in Jamaica, and this

growth can be seen in her streaming numbers on Spotify.

For 2020, the Where I’m Coming From singer got 12.2 million streams on Spotify, which is four times the three million she got in 2019.

And she is grateful.

“Can we talk about growth? 1 EP – 2019 vs 2020 from 3M to 12M in a year?? All Praises to the most high Ÿ™ŒŸ½ nuff love to all you supporters who deh deh from the start With all the love and support,†she captioned an Instagram post with her streaming numbers for 2019 and 2020 on Monday.

“Big up @protoje you saw all of this when I was scared to leave the call center in 2017 thanks for everything.â€

In 2020, Lila, who is now signed to RCA Records, had 1.9 million listeners in 92 countries. However, in 2019, it was much lower, as she had 662,000 listeners in 79 countries.

Lila’s popularity really started to increase last year when she released Where I’m Coming From. And she has been getting even more attention this year after dropping her debut EP, The ExPerience, which had tracks like I Spy, Solitude, Stars Align and Forget Me.