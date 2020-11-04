Whew! Cardi B puffs three cigarettes while awaiting election results

Like many

Americans, rapper Cardi B is waiting anxiously to hear the results of Tuesdayâ€™s

US presidential election.

But things werenâ€™t so great on Tuesday night, as the WAP artiste was stressed to the point where she puffed three cigarettes at once.

Yes, yaâ€™ll. Three.

Sharing a video on Instagram with her smoking the cigarettes, Cardi B said: â€œHow these elections got me watching these states turn red.â€

Cardi B watching the election like. ðŸ˜©ðŸ˜…â€” Complex (@Complex) pic.twitter.com/0S0EGjpoycNovember 4, 2020

The video was posted while the rapper watched the very close race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Earlier in the day, Cardi B told her followers that she got up in the wee hours of the morning to cast her vote. And before that, she had been encouraging others to support Biden, as believes he is the better choice for US President.