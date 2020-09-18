‘White Chocolate’ under fire after saying he ‘paved the way’ for black dancers

Dancer and social media influencer Josh â€˜White Chocolateâ€™ Butler has come under fire after comments he made in a recent interview went viral.

In the Black Lives Matter focused roundtable, Butler said he helped to â€œbrandâ€ wining made it into â€œsomething that can be a profession.â€

For reference, Butler was born in the United Kingdom and moved to St Lucia where his ability to dance gained attention for disrupting the stereotype that white man canâ€™t â€˜wineâ€™.

â€˜White Chocolateâ€™ has since travelled the region as an influencer and avid Carnival-goer.

However, his remarks in the interview have quickly seen him fall from grace with Caribbean nationals, particularly St Lucians, who had previously embraced him.

Noting that there were people before him, Butler said â€œin a way I have been paving the way for black people to come after meâ€.

The reactions from the black panellists were immediate, with a man looking off to the camera with a quizzical look a black woman commented that he should â€˜stopâ€™.

Their responses reflected those of social media users who would soon let their voices be heard on his Instagram apology post.

He said, â€œWhen I said â€˜pave the wayâ€™ I didnâ€™t mean pave the way for other people to whine, what I meant was that in a way Iâ€™m creating opportunities, or at least trying to, for others to do what I do..

In my experience Iâ€™ve found that influencers arenâ€™t as common in the Caribbeanâ€¦And in turn a lot of brands donâ€™t see the benefits of promoting your brand through someone that has a large social media following.â€

View this post on Instagram A post shared by White Chocolate Ÿ¤ŸŸ¼ (@whitechocolate758) on Sep 17, 2020 at 4:26am PDT

He continued, â€œIt has never been my intention to take Caribbean culture out of context and claim it to be my own or to have been the first to do anything. And anywhere I go or anyone that I speak to always give credit where credit is due.â€

However, the comments under the post were less than forgiving.

One user said, â€œInstead of going on TV to market how Lucians welcomed you and made you evolve into an influencer. You took this time to make yourself look like you did this all on your own and thatâ€™s a slap in the face to all people who supported you in SLU.â€

Another said, â€œAs a white man raised in Lucian culture u should never do what you have done! Profited from a culture that is not your own with your 2 years!â€

A third added, â€œI donâ€™t know what this is but itâ€™s not an apology. Also, chage your name. Not just the 758. â€œWhite Chocolateâ€? Really?â€

Another simply said, â€œYouâ€™re still uninvited booâ€, with a kiss emoji for good measure.

What are your thoughts, BUZZ fam? Let us know in the comments.