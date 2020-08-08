Whitney Houston biopic releasing September 2022

Whitney Houston biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ will be released on Thanksgiving in 2022.

The planned biopic about the life of the late music and movie superstar was acquired by Sony TriStar Pictures. Screenwriter Anthony McCarten will pen the script, and produce along with Whitney Houston’s estate led by Pat Houston. Stella Meghie, director of The Photograph, has signed on to direct the biopic.

Th is will be the first authorized film about the life of the late superstar who passed away in 2012 and will include some of her hit songs. While details about the script are not yet known, it was revealed that ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ will explore Houston’s journey from her childhood in New Jersey to her musical superstardom while being very straightforward with exploring the price Houston paid for superstardom. It also won’t shy away from her tragic demise.