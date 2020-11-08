Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of FameSunday, November 08, 2020
Whitney Houston and the Notorious B.I.G. were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2020.
The two artistes were inducted during a taped HBO special last evening.
Houston, widely regarded as one of the greatest singers of the past century, was inducted by Alicia Keys who gave a speech about the singer who inspired her.
Keys said, “We all know what a miraculous singer Whitney was, perhaps the greatest voice of our all-time. We all know how her unprecedented success brought black women into the absolute highest reaches of the music industry’s pantheon.”
The award was accepted by Houston’s mother and aunt, Cissy and Pat Houston.
The Notorious B.I.G., who was killed at 24 in 1997, was a pioneer of modern rap music. He was inducted by friend and rapper Diddy.
“Nobody has come close to the way Biggie sounds, to the way he raps, to the frequency that he hits. Tonight, we are inducting the greatest rapper of all-time,” Diddy said.
