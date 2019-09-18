Whitney Houston to tour as a hologram in 2020

Whitney Houston to tour as a hologram in 2020Wednesday, September 18, 2019
|
A digital version of Whitney Houston – who passed away in 2012 at the age of 48 – will embark on a world tour next year as part of the ‘An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour’.
The world tour will kick off in Mexico in January 2020 before heading to Europe and North America later in the year.
Brian Becker, chairman and CEO of BASE Entertainment and BASE Hologram, said in a statement: “Whitney Houston was a talent beyond words, and her influence and artistry transcended all boundaries. What we are creating here is a new type of theatrical concert experience designed to capture that magic.”
He continued: “When she performed there was an unmatched level of charisma and emotion to it – that’s what we are going to bring to audiences, and it’s an honour to be able to help add to her legacy with this project.”
The tour will feature a live band and backing singers and dancers.
Whitney was first introduced as a hologram in May 2016 for a duet with Christina Aguilera on The Voice.
However, her family axed the performance after deciding the hologram wasn’t up to standard.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy