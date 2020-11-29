Who am I? Beenie Man says he’s the ‘drip dad”Sunday, November 29, 2020
|
Dancehall
veteran Beenie Man is known for his immaculate style, and seems it’s something
he’s passed onto his children.
The Who Am I artiste shared a photo of his inimitable flair on Instagram yesterday, November 28, with the simple caption, “back to business as usual”.
The pic sees Beenie Man, born Moses Davis, wearing a sleek black and white ensemble, set off by an edgy leather blazer and some cool, and no doubt costly, wrist bling.
His daughter and popular dancer, Desha Raverz, commented “Then ppl wonder where I get my drip from”, accompanied by several fire emojis and a heart.
Acknowledging the compliment, Beenie replied “I am the DRIP-DAD”.
Fans of the artiste seem to agree, including one who told Desha “mi done know”.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy