Who am I? Beenie Man says he’s the ‘drip dad”

Dancehall

veteran Beenie Man is known for his immaculate style, and seems it’s something

he’s passed onto his children.

The Who Am I artiste shared a photo of his inimitable flair on Instagram yesterday, November 28, with the simple caption, “back to business as usual”.

The pic sees Beenie Man, born Moses Davis, wearing a sleek black and white ensemble, set off by an edgy leather blazer and some cool, and no doubt costly, wrist bling.

His daughter and popular dancer, Desha Raverz, commented “Then ppl wonder where I get my drip from”, accompanied by several fire emojis and a heart.

Acknowledging the compliment, Beenie replied “I am the DRIP-DAD”.

Fans of the artiste seem to agree, including one who told Desha “mi done know”.