Who scored big (besides Beyoncé)? Grammy nominations recap

Who scored big (besides Beyoncé)? Grammy nominations recapTuesday, November 24, 2020
Many would deem 2020 a ‘quiet’
year for Beyoncé having released a somewhat low-key visual album follow-up to
last year’s
Beyoncé earned the most Grammy nominations – nine – for next year’s staging, taking her to second on the all-time list with 79, tied with Paul McCartney. They trail only Bey’s husband, Jay-Z, and Quincy Jones who have 80 nominations each.
She earned three nominations in the major categories, one for song of the year with Black Parade and two for record of the year for Black Parade and Savage with Megan Thee Stallion.
Other artistes with multiple nominations include Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Rich who all had six each.
Interestingly, Swift is up for album of the year for folklore and could create history if she wins the top award for the third time after seeing her last two efforts snubbed by the Academy.
First-time nominees Megan Thee Stallion, who released her debut album last week, received scored four nominations including best new artiste.
The complete list of nominees can be seen here. Below are the nominees for the four major categories:
Album of the Year
Chilombo – Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) – Black Pumas
Everyday Life – Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3 – Jacob Collier
Women in Music Pt. III – Haim
Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa
Hollywood’s Bleeding – Post Malone
Folklore – Taylor Swift
Record of the Year
Black Parade – Beyoncé
Colors – Black Pumas
Rockstar – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
Say So – Doja Cat
Everything I Wanted – Billie Eilish
Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa
Circles – Post Malone
Savage – Megan Thee Stallion
Song of the Year
Black Parade – performed by Beyoncé
The Box – performed by Roddy Ricch
Cardigan -performed by Taylor Swift
Circles – performed by Post Malone
Don’t Start Now – performed by Dua Lipa
Everything I Wanted – performed by Billie Eilish
I Can’t Breathe – performed by H.E.R.
If the World Was Ending – performed by JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
