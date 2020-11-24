Who scored big (besides Beyoncé)? Grammy nominations recap

Many would deem 2020 a ‘quiet’

year for Beyoncé having released a somewhat low-key visual album follow-up to

last year’s

Beyoncé earned the most Grammy nominations – nine – for next year’s staging, taking her to second on the all-time list with 79, tied with Paul McCartney. They trail only Bey’s husband, Jay-Z, and Quincy Jones who have 80 nominations each.

She earned three nominations in the major categories, one for song of the year with Black Parade and two for record of the year for Black Parade and Savage with Megan Thee Stallion.

Other artistes with multiple nominations include Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Rich who all had six each.

Interestingly, Swift is up for album of the year for folklore and could create history if she wins the top award for the third time after seeing her last two efforts snubbed by the Academy.

First-time nominees Megan Thee Stallion, who released her debut album last week, received scored four nominations including best new artiste.

The complete list of nominees can be seen here. Below are the nominees for the four major categories:

Album of the Year

Chilombo – Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) – Black Pumas

Everyday Life – Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3 – Jacob Collier

Women in Music Pt. III – Haim

Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa

Hollywood’s Bleeding – Post Malone

Folklore – Taylor Swift

Record of the Year

Black Parade – Beyoncé

Colors – Black Pumas

Rockstar – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

Say So – Doja Cat

Everything I Wanted – Billie Eilish

Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

Circles – Post Malone

Savage – Megan Thee Stallion

Song of the Year

Black Parade – performed by Beyoncé

The Box – performed by Roddy Ricch

Cardigan -performed by Taylor Swift

Circles – performed by Post Malone

Don’t Start Now – performed by Dua Lipa

Everything I Wanted – performed by Billie Eilish

I Can’t Breathe – performed by H.E.R.

If the World Was Ending – performed by JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion