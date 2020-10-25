Who will it be? Reggae Grammy nominees to be announced Nov. 24

Hopefuls

for the Best Reggae Album category for the 63rd Grammy Awards will know

their fates on November 24.

The announcement come during ah hour-long livestream beginning at 9:00 AM PT/12:00 PM ET on grammy.com.

The nominees for all 84 categories will be revealed during the virtual party streamed for the event that will be held on January 31, 2021.

Albums eligible for submission would have been released during the period September 1, 2019 to August 31, 2020.

Several noted albums were dropped during the eligibility period, with Buju Banton recently making a case for his Upside Down 2020 album to be included among the five nominees.

Other albums which could be given the nod include Protoje’s In Search of Lost Time; Skip Marley’s Higher Place; Got To Be Tough by Toots and The Maytals and possibly either of Vybz Kartel’s efforts Of Dons & Divas or To Tanesha.

Koffee won the category’s previous award for her acclaimed EP Rapture.