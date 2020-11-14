Whoaaa! Usain Bolt thinks footballer Cristiano Ronaldo could beat him in a race

Whoaaa! Usain Bolt thinks footballer Cristiano Ronaldo could beat him in a raceSaturday, November 14, 2020
Retired
sprinter Usain Bolt still holds the world record in the men’s 100 and 200
metres, but at this point, he believes football star Cristiano Ronaldo is faster than him.
Bolt left the track in 2017 and hasn’t been as active as he was once was.
He believes Juventus and Portugal star Ronaldo is now faster than him based on the fact that the footballer is extremely active.
“For sure Cristiano [is faster than me],” Bolt said in an interview with Marca Sport Weekend recently.
“For me, he works out every day, he is a super athlete. He’s always on top of his game, he works hard, and he is focused. Right now, I definitely think he would be faster than me.”
Bolt did not state how fast he believes Ronaldo could go, but it would have to be super quick to beat the former sprinter who ran the 100m in 9.58 seconds at 2009 World Championships in Berlin to break the world record. He also ran the 200-metre race in 19.19 seconds, the fastest time in that distance.
