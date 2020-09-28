Who’s gonna tell her? Shenseea shows Christina Milian how to roast a breadfruit

BUZZ fam, youâ€™ve probably already seen the video of actress Christina Milian eating a raw breadfruit.

The actress took to her Instagram to take her more than six million followers on a journey with her as she tried breadfruit for the first time. But after she called it, â€œsweet breadâ€, we knew there was no way this was gonna go well.

â€œIâ€™ve never tried it before, itâ€™s called a sweet bread,â€ she said as she cut the breadfruit in halves.

While holding a thinly cut slice from the breadfruit, Milian admitted that she made an error. â€œOkay, so I called it the wrong thing, itâ€™s not a sweet bread, itâ€™s called breadfruit. And I just took a little bite, and it tasteâ€¦It just taste tropical. Itâ€™s good,â€ she said while offering a piece to someone who at her house.

View this post on Instagram #ChristinaMilian trying #Breadfruit for the first time Ÿ™ƒA post shared by The Tropixs (@thetropixs) on Sep 26, 2020 at 7:43am PDT

Now, you donâ€™t have to tell us, we know. You almost had a heart attack watching all of that go down.

â€œShe is not about to eat that raw Ÿ¤¢,â€ somebody commented.

â€œI never know I would live to see somebody eat breadfruit like this,â€ someone else said.

Then there were those who found the situation quite amusing.

â€œDwl! My Girl Sey it Taste Tropical!!!Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£ Poor ting,â€ one person commented.

â€œShe could have googled it. Google is our friend. Ÿ™ˆ. I blame tropical foods for not giving her instructions,â€ another added.

But dancehall artiste, Shenseea took it upon herself to offer some â€˜indirectâ€™ instructions to Milian on how to prepare breadfruit.

While showing her fans a breadfruit perched on her stove roasting, the Blessed artiste asked; â€œWho gonna tell her?â€

Apparently, somebody did as a repentant Milian then came back to tell fans that she now knows she was eating the breadfruit all wrong.

â€œIâ€™m now aware youâ€™re supposed to COOK the breadfruit,â€ she wrote in her Instagram story.â€Obviously, Iâ€™ve never seen or tried one in my life. But next time I will boil it, maybe fry it. Most important-eat it!.â€