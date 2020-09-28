Who’s gonna tell her? Shenseea shows Christina Milian how to roast a breadfruit

Who’s gonna tell her? Shenseea shows Christina Milian how to roast a breadfruitMonday, September 28, 2020
|
BUZZ fam, youâ€™ve probably already seen the video of actress Christina Milian eating a raw breadfruit.
The actress took to her Instagram to take her more than six million followers on a journey with her as she tried breadfruit for the first time. But after she called it, â€œsweet breadâ€, we knew there was no way this was gonna go well.
â€œIâ€™ve never tried it before, itâ€™s called a sweet bread,â€ she said as she cut the breadfruit in halves.
While holding a thinly cut slice from the breadfruit, Milian admitted that she made an error. â€œOkay, so I called it the wrong thing, itâ€™s not a sweet bread, itâ€™s called breadfruit. And I just took a little bite, and it tasteâ€¦It just taste tropical. Itâ€™s good,â€ she said while offering a piece to someone who at her house.
Now, you donâ€™t have to tell us, we know. You almost had a heart attack watching all of that go down.
â€œShe is not about to eat that raw Ÿ¤¢,â€ somebody commented.
â€œI never know I would live to see somebody eat breadfruit like this,â€ someone else said.
Then there were those who found the situation quite amusing.
â€œDwl! My Girl Sey it Taste Tropical!!!Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£ Poor ting,â€ one person commented.
â€œShe could have googled it. Google is our friend. Ÿ™ˆ. I blame tropical foods for not giving her instructions,â€ another added.
But dancehall artiste, Shenseea took it upon herself to offer some â€˜indirectâ€™ instructions to Milian on how to prepare breadfruit.
While showing her fans a breadfruit perched on her stove roasting, the Blessed artiste asked; â€œWho gonna tell her?â€
Apparently, somebody did as a repentant Milian then came back to tell fans that she now knows she was eating the breadfruit all wrong.
â€œIâ€™m now aware youâ€™re supposed to COOK the breadfruit,â€ she wrote in her Instagram story.â€Obviously, Iâ€™ve never seen or tried one in my life. But next time I will boil it, maybe fry it. Most important-eat it!.â€
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy