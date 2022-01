Who’s gonna tell her? Shenseea shows Christina Milian how to roast a breadfruit

BUZZ fam, you’ve probably already seen the video of actress Christina Milian eating a raw breadfruit.

The actress took to her Instagram to take her more than six million followers on a journey with her as she tried breadfruit for the first time. But after she called it, “sweet breadâ€, we knew there was no way this was gonna go well.

“I’ve never tried it before, it’s called a sweet bread,†she said as she cut the breadfruit in halves.

While holding a thinly cut slice from the breadfruit, Milian admitted that she made an error. “Okay, so I called it the wrong thing, it’s not a sweet bread, it’s called breadfruit. And I just took a little bite, and it taste…It just taste tropical. It’s good,†she said while offering a piece to someone who at her house.

View this post on Instagram #ChristinaMilian trying #Breadfruit for the first time Ÿ™ƒA post shared by The Tropixs (@thetropixs) on Sep 26, 2020 at 7:43am PDT

Now, you don’t have to tell us, we know. You almost had a heart attack watching all of that go down.

“She is not about to eat that raw Ÿ¤¢,†somebody commented.

“I never know I would live to see somebody eat breadfruit like this,†someone else said.

Then there were those who found the situation quite amusing.

“Dwl! My Girl Sey it Taste Tropical!!!Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£ Poor ting,†one person commented.

“She could have googled it. Google is our friend. Ÿ™ˆ. I blame tropical foods for not giving her instructions,†another added.

But dancehall artiste, Shenseea took it upon herself to offer some ‘indirect’ instructions to Milian on how to prepare breadfruit.

While showing her fans a breadfruit perched on her stove roasting, the Blessed artiste asked; “Who gonna tell her?â€

Apparently, somebody did as a repentant Milian then came back to tell fans that she now knows she was eating the breadfruit all wrong.

“I’m now aware you’re supposed to COOK the breadfruit,†she wrote in her Instagram story.â€Obviously, I’ve never seen or tried one in my life. But next time I will boil it, maybe fry it. Most important-eat it!.â€