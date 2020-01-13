Who’s nominated? Select list of nods for 92nd Academy Awards

Who’s nominated? Select list of nods for 92nd Academy AwardsMonday, January 13, 2020
|
BUZZ fam you can catch some of the major nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards below:
Best Picture:
‘Ford v Ferrari’
‘The Irishman’
‘Jojo Rabbit’
‘Joker’
‘Little Women’
‘Marriage Story’
‘1917’
‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’
‘Parasite’
Best Director:
Jong Joon-ho, ‘Parasite’
Sam Mendes, ‘1917’
Todd Phillips, ‘Joker’
Martin Scorsese, ‘The Irishman’
Quentin Tarantino, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’
Actor in a Leading Role:
Antonio Banderas, ‘Pain and Glory’
Leonardo DiCaprio, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’
Adam Driver, ‘Marriage Story’
Joaquin Phoenix, ‘Joker’
Jonathan Pryce, ‘The Two Popes’
Actress in a Leading Role:
Cynthia Erivo, ‘Harriet’
Scarlett Johansson, ‘Marriage Story’
Saoirse Ronan, ‘Little Women’
Charlize Theron, ‘Bombshell’
Renée Zellweger, ‘Judy’
Actor in a Supporting Role:
Tom Hanks, ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’
Anthony Hopkins, ‘The Two Popes’
Al Pacino, ‘The Irishman’
Joe Pesci, ‘The Irishman’
Brad Pitt, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’
Actress in a Supporting Role:
Kathy Bates, ‘Richard Jewell’
Laura Dern, ‘Marriage Story’
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, ‘Little Women’
Margot Robbie, ‘Bombshell’
Original Screenplay:
‘Knives Out’, Written by Rian Johnson
‘Marriage Story’, Written by Noah Baumbach
‘1917’, Written by Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, Written by Quentin Tarantino
‘Parasite’, Screenplay by Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won
Adapted Screenplay:
‘The Irishman’, Screenplay by Steven Zaillian
‘Jojo Rabbit’, Screenplay by Taika Waititi
‘Joker’, Written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
‘Little Women’, Screenplay by Greta Gerwig
‘The Two Popes’, Written by Anthony McCarten
Animated Feature Film:
‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’
‘I Lost My Body’
‘Klaus’
‘Missing Link’
‘Toy Story 4’
