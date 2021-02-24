Who’s that? Tekashi 6ix9ine shares weight loss journey

Who’s that? Tekashi 6ix9ine shares weight loss journeyWednesday, February 24, 2021
So remember that time when we were hardly seeing rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine on the timeline, apparently, it was deliberate.
He recently emerged to let his fans know that he took a break to work on himself and lose some weight.
And we gotta say, the before and after photos and impressive.
“Hey guysss………. SO the real reason I LEFT Instagram and MUSIC for 6 months is because in September I was the biggest I ever got .. I weighed 204 pounds and I was kinda going through a lot in life and I was just constantly eating and eating,” he wrote on Instagram.
“I told myself to put the music to the side and focus on myself and here I am today 60 pounds lighter at 140.”
The Trollz rapper ended his very sombre post with a motivational message for fans, encouraging them to take care of themselves.
“IN LIFE everyone needs a break, in the chaos of everything that is going on in your life, tell yourself “ I control what happens in my life” do NOT let anyone tell you that things you want it’s not possible, that’s FALSE! YOU WANT IT GO GET IT ! OWN THAT SH*T.”
