Why did Popcaan trim his hair?

Dancehall artiste Popcaan shocked all of us when he trimmed his signature ‘Popcaan’ hairstyle in favour of a more ‘schoolboy’ look.

And after weeks of speculating why, fans were finally given the answer in his latest single Buzz, and it seems it was done to please the ladies. It could also have been the inspiration behind the song, or one of the means of promoting the single.

The Unruly Boss had teased fans with this song on his Instagram, showing himself vibing to the chorus, ‘gyal dem seh mi trim have a buzz’. But it would be weeks later before he finally give his fans the much-awaited single.

‘Mi wi tek weh yuh gal,” Poppy sings, and adds, “f— ah new gyal becau’ mi stress,”

Along with his new look, the Family artiste had also told fans to look out for a soon-to-be-released mixed tape. He said said the mixed tape would be dropping this month. Well Poppy, we only have three days left, so what are you waiting on?