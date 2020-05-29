Why did Popcaan trim his hair?Friday, May 29, 2020
|
Dancehall artiste Popcaan shocked all of us when he trimmed his signature ‘Popcaan’ hairstyle in favour of a more ‘schoolboy’ look.
And after weeks of speculating why, fans were finally given the answer in his latest single Buzz, and it seems it was done to please the ladies. It could also have been the inspiration behind the song, or one of the means of promoting the single.
The Unruly Boss had teased fans with this song on his Instagram, showing himself vibing to the chorus, ‘gyal dem seh mi trim have a buzz’. But it would be weeks later before he finally give his fans the much-awaited single.
‘Mi wi tek weh yuh gal,” Poppy sings, and adds, “f— ah new gyal becau’ mi stress,”
Along with his new look, the Family artiste had also told fans to look out for a soon-to-be-released mixed tape. He said said the mixed tape would be dropping this month. Well Poppy, we only have three days left, so what are you waiting on?
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy