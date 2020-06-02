Why you shouldn’t use #BlackLivesMatter under your #BlackOutTuesday posts

The world is observing

These posts are sometimes captioned with the hashtags #BlackOutTuesday and #BlackLivesMatter. But using #BlackLivesMatter in these posts are really doing more harm than good.

“We know that’s it no intent to harm but to be frank, this essentially does harm the message,” Black Lives Matter activist Kenidra Woods posted on Twitter.

It has come to my attention that many allies are using — Kenidra4Humanity ~ BLACK LIVES MATTER ~ (@KenidraRWoods_) #BlackLivesMatter hashtag w black image on insta. We know that’s it no intent to harm but to be frank, this essentially does harm the message. We use hashtag to keep ppl updated. PLS stop using the hashtag for black images!! pic.twitter.com/eG2fPaybNWJune 2, 2020

Other social media users also brought attention to the problem.

— Dawn F Callahan (@dawnfcallahan) #Blackout Tuesday posts are drowning out vital information shared under the BLM hashtag.Users sharing black screens in solidarity have inadvertently taken over the BlackLivesMatter hashtag. DONT USE THE HASHTAG. #BlackOutDay2020June 2, 2020

The support for BLM on social during the — Sam (@samueljstroud) #BlackOut is incredible!Make sure though, that if you're posting the black squares to Instagram, that you're NOT using the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag, as all the posts are blocking vital informtion.See more: https://t.co/xND68lc9yDJune 2, 2020