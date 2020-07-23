“Why yuh dweet dranco?” D’Angel trolls person who leaked her OnlyFans photos

Youâ€™ve probably already met Dâ€™Angelâ€™s

After being fired for her incessant chatting during her previous newscast, she was hired back, and according to Pamela, it was the best decision.

â€œA mi alone cudda read dah news story ya!,â€ she exclaimed after reading through the headline which stated that dancehall artiste, Dâ€™Angelâ€™s OnlyFans photos were leaked.

â€œWhy yuh dweet dranco?â€ Pamela (Dâ€™Angel) asked, while her news director chides her for going of script.

â€œThe girl donâ€™t deserve that,â€ she continued while also expressing her surprise that these were the photos being talked about.

â€œMi nah lie, Angel look good doh eno, she used to model or something? Gyal look good.â€

Back on script, Pamela now learns that Dâ€™Angel plans to sue anyone who leaks her photos again. And the news anchor praised the First Lady of Dancehall for her decision.

â€œMi glad, mi nah lie Angel, sue dem!â€ she exclaimed. â€œFinally, weh uno feel like uno can do, spread propaganda pan di woman, and mek di woman cya live inna piece?â€

View this post on Instagram People! Wha mi tell Unnoo bout da Wicked Evil man yah? Unnoo see how him nuh stop provoke mi, mi cyaa even read di news in peace.A post shared by Michelle Downer (@dangelmusic) on Jul 21, 2020 at 9:19pm PDT

And fans of the artiste loved that she placed a comedic spin on the incident.

â€œPamela cant behave her self enuhŸ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚,â€ one fan wrote.

â€œPamela you a di best Ÿ˜ƒwhat a way you rub him out Ÿ˜ƒ,â€ another commented.