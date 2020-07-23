“Why yuh dweet dranco?” D’Angel trolls person who leaked her OnlyFans photos

“Why yuh dweet dranco?” D’Angel trolls person who leaked her OnlyFans photosThursday, July 23, 2020
Youâ€™ve probably already met Dâ€™Angelâ€™s
After being fired for her incessant chatting during her previous newscast, she was hired back, and according to Pamela, it was the best decision.
â€œA mi alone cudda read dah news story ya!,â€ she exclaimed after reading through the headline which stated that dancehall artiste, Dâ€™Angelâ€™s OnlyFans photos were leaked.
â€œWhy yuh dweet dranco?â€ Pamela (Dâ€™Angel) asked, while her news director chides her for going of script.
â€œThe girl donâ€™t deserve that,â€ she continued while also expressing her surprise that these were the photos being talked about.
â€œMi nah lie, Angel look good doh eno, she used to model or something? Gyal look good.â€
Back on script, Pamela now learns that Dâ€™Angel plans to sue anyone who leaks her photos again. And the news anchor praised the First Lady of Dancehall for her decision.
â€œMi glad, mi nah lie Angel, sue dem!â€ she exclaimed. â€œFinally, weh uno feel like uno can do, spread propaganda pan di woman, and mek di woman cya live inna piece?â€
And fans of the artiste loved that she placed a comedic spin on the incident.
â€œPamela cant behave her self enuhŸ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚,â€ one fan wrote.
â€œPamela you a di best Ÿ˜ƒwhat a way you rub him out Ÿ˜ƒ,â€ another commented.
