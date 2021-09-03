Whyyyyyy: Popcaan trends as fans question his absence on Drake’s new album

Whyyyyyy: Popcaan trends as fans question his absence on Drake’s new albumFriday, September 03, 2021
|
Drake’s new album, Certified Lover Boy is out and by all indications, it’s definitely going to be another chart-topper for the Canadian.
However, while fans go bananas over this latest release, there are some who are questioning why OVO signee and dancehall artiste, Popcaan is not featured on the project.
The project features the likes of Jay Z, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Future, Young Thug, and others but it seems fans wanted to see the St Thomas native hop on this project.
Following the release on Friday (September 3), Popcaan began trending on Twitter as fans begin asking questions.
A Twitter user asked; “A which tune unu say have on popcaan? Mi cyaa find it”, while another Twitter user quipped “What’s the point in popcaan being signed to ovo”. There were also comments aimed at Popcaan after he apparently snubbed social media entertainer, Queenie recently.
Queenie later took to social media to bash the Unruly Boss and now social media users are using that as ammunition against him.
“Queenie did tell us that Drake hates Popcaan and I gotta say I don’t think she was wrong,” one user joked. “When Queenie seh a nuff people har voice haunt she wasn’t lying. Mi know it a haunt Popcaan now”.
However while the trolling went on, there were some who came to the defense of the Family artiste insisting that this does nothing to affect his credibility. For Popcaan, he is currently working on releasing his own project and was in England working on it recently.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy