Whyyyyyy: Popcaan trends as fans question his absence on Drake’s new album

Drake’s new album, Certified Lover Boy is out and by all indications, it’s definitely going to be another chart-topper for the Canadian.

However, while fans go bananas over this latest release, there are some who are questioning why OVO signee and dancehall artiste, Popcaan is not featured on the project.

The project features the likes of Jay Z, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Future, Young Thug, and others but it seems fans wanted to see the St Thomas native hop on this project.

Following the release on Friday (September 3), Popcaan began trending on Twitter as fans begin asking questions.

A Twitter user asked; “A which tune unu say have on popcaan? Mi cyaa find it”, while another Twitter user quipped “What’s the point in popcaan being signed to ovo”. There were also comments aimed at Popcaan after he apparently snubbed social media entertainer, Queenie recently.

Queenie later took to social media to bash the Unruly Boss and now social media users are using that as ammunition against him.

“Queenie did tell us that Drake hates Popcaan and I gotta say I don’t think she was wrong,” one user joked. “When Queenie seh a nuff people har voice haunt she wasn’t lying. Mi know it a haunt Popcaan now”.

However while the trolling went on, there were some who came to the defense of the Family artiste insisting that this does nothing to affect his credibility. For Popcaan, he is currently working on releasing his own project and was in England working on it recently.