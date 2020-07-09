WI vs ENG: Holder’s six-wicket haul flattens England for 204

Fast bowler Jason Holder snatched a

career-best six-wicket haul to send England crashing to 204 all out in their

first innings at tea on the second day of the opening Test of the West Indies’

tour of England at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday (July 9).

The West Indies captain picked up four of the five wickets which fell in the session to finish with six for 42 as England lost their way after resuming from lunch on 106 for five.

England were fighting back on 154 for five at one stage but Holder’s intervention saw the last five wickets tumble for just 50 runs in quick time, as West Indies took early control of the contest.

Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel claimed four for 62.

It is also the fourth time in the last 20 years that a pair of Windies bowlers claimed all 10 wickets.

Captain Ben Stokes top-scored with 43 runs and vice-captain Jos Buttler got 35 while Dom Bess resisted with an unbeaten 31 from 44 deliveries at number eight.

The 28-year-old Holder, the top-ranked all-rounder in Tests, further enhanced his claims with a fine display of swing bowling which saw him produce his seventh five-wicket haul and the best figures by a West Indies captain against England.

Stokes and Butter resisted after lunch, extending their sixth wicket stand to 67 before Holder claimed his opposite number, caught at the wicket trying to clip a full length delivery that swung.

The left-hander faced 97 balls in just over two hours and struck seven fours.

His dismissal opened the floodgates again for West Indies as Holder removed Buttler in his very next over with three runs added at 157 for seven, brilliantly caught one-handed by wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich diving low to his right.

Jason’s 6 wickets now best figures by a West Indian captain against England.— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) Prev: 5-31 John Goddard at Georgetown in 1948 Prev (in Eng): 5-41 by Garry Sobers at Leeds in 1966#WIReady #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/BoNWAG9rIgJuly 9, 2020

Holder then gained an lbw decision against Barbados-born Jofra Archer (0) courtesy of DRS in his next over to pick up his fifth wicket and his sixth arrived when Shai Hope pouched Mark Wood (5) at gully.

Gabriel ended the innings by bowling Jimmy Anderson for 10.

The West Indies went to tea early after bowling out England and now goes on the run chase. The Men In Maroon are 48-1 after losing opening batsman John Campbell, who fell LBW to James Anderson.