Will Rihanna collab with South Korean girl group BlackPink?

When two goddesses are in the same place in Seoul, they simply had to meet up. Bajan superstar Rihanna and BlackPink’s star Jennie were seen getting cosy at a promo event in South Korea on Wednesday, September 18.

Rihanna travelled to Seoul, South Korea, to further promote her Fenty beauty line and visit her beauty store in Shinseagae, Myeongdong. Later in the night, Rihanna stopped by the Itaewon district, where she met one of K-Pop’s biggest icon, Jennie.

Jennie is part of BlackPink that collaborated with Dua Lipa for Kiss And Make Up, so there is now speculations that there might be a collab between Blackpink and Rihanna. Let’s keep our hopes up.

On the night Rihanna was seen with the South Korean star, she was decked out in a bright pink dress that opened at the skirt to reveal a pair of orange trousers. This was accompanied by shiny terracotta heels. She threw in a fuschia lipstick from her Fenty beauty line. OMG! We are loving this look!