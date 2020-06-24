Will Smith sued for movie about Venus and Serena Williams’ father

Will Smith has been sued for his role in an

upcoming film about Venus and Serena Williams’ father, Richard.

Smith, along with Warner Brothers, Richard Williams and his son Chavoita Lesane, are being sued for an undisclosed amount.

The lawsuit by TW3 Entertainment and Power Move Multi Media, claim they bought the rights to Williams’ book from Lesane for US$10,000 three years ago. Further, they say all profits from any project using the rights should be put into a trust for their benefit.

The movie, King Richard, was delayed due to the coronavirus and is scheduled to be released next year.