“Win some, lose some”: Megan Thee Stallion says the Grammys aren’t rigged

“Win some, lose some”: Megan Thee Stallion says the Grammys aren’t riggedMonday, March 15, 2021
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion shared an unpopular opinion about the Grammys last night after her three wins; it is not rigged.
While signing autographs from inside her car, Megan Thee Stallion was asked by a reporter whether or not she thinks the Grammys is rigged. She responded with a flat out “Hell no, the Grammys ain’t rigged, bx**ch you win some, you lose some.”
The Houson rapper added that she had no idea she was going to win last evening.
Megan Thee Stallion took home the awards for Best New Artiste with her hit song, Savage (Remix) earning two awards – Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.
She also performed her hit collab WAP with Cardi B at the awards show.
