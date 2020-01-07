Winnie Harlow gifts Kim Kardashian with personalised chain

Winnie Harlow gifts Kim Kardashian with personalised chainTuesday, January 07, 2020
Canadian-Jamaican supermodel Winne Harlow gifted Kim Kardashian West a white and rose gold â€˜KKW X WINNIEâ€™ chain.
Winne expressed her gratitude to Kim Kardashian in an Instagram post stating that she is â€˜endlessly gratefulâ€™ to Kim Kardashian for her first makeup collaboration along with being a great friend.
In September of 2019, the two teamed up and launched a cosmetic line called KKW X WINNIE. The collection consists of a 12-pan eye shadow palette, a highlighter duo and three lip glosses.
Kim says Harlow is â€˜the definition of a true beautyâ€™ and Winnie is someone she admires a lot.
