Winnie Harlow gifts Kim Kardashian with personalised chain

Canadian-Jamaican supermodel Winne Harlow gifted Kim Kardashian West a white and rose gold â€˜KKW X WINNIEâ€™ chain.

Winne expressed her gratitude to Kim Kardashian in an Instagram post stating that she is â€˜endlessly gratefulâ€™ to Kim Kardashian for her first makeup collaboration along with being a great friend.

Endlessly grateful to you @kimkardashian for giving me my first makeup collab but also for being a great friend. Thank you @kilanijewellery for working so hard to create these amazing white gold and rose gold â€œTwinnieâ€ KKW X WINNIE pieces for us Iâ€™m obsessed Ÿ¥°Ÿ˜­â¤ï¸ (definitely putting away Caribbean yellow gold for a while for this Ÿ˜)

In September of 2019, the two teamed up and launched a cosmetic line called KKW X WINNIE. The collection consists of a 12-pan eye shadow palette, a highlighter duo and three lip glosses.

Kim says Harlow is â€˜the definition of a true beautyâ€™ and Winnie is someone she admires a lot.