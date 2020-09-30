Winnie Harlow is a ‘ShenYeng’: Int’l model shares videos singing Shenseea’s songs

Winnie Harlow is a ‘ShenYeng’: Int’l model shares videos singing Shenseea’s songsWednesday, September 30, 2020
It seems Jamaican Canadian model Winnie Harlow is a big Shenseea fan.
On Tuesday night, she posted a series of video in her Instagram Story singing three of Shenseea’s songs word for word.
Tagging Shenseea, Tarrus Riley and Rvssian, the first song she sang was Lighter. No surprises there since the song has been making waves and has received more than 11 million views on YouTube since it was released three weeks ago.
But it was Shenseea’s The Sidechick Song that she delivered with passion, dancing in the back of the vehicle and pointing to the camera at intervals. Tagging Shenseea in that post, she said: “Makes me feel a way clearly.”
When Shenseea reposted that video on Instagram, she said: “Winnie is a ShenYeng okurtttt.”
And if you’re vibing to Shenseea songs, Blessed, which the artiste did with rapper Tyga, is definitely going to be on the list. Like the others, Winnie knew all the words.
The Canadian model, who has Jamaican roots, is always repping for the Caribbean country. And when she visited Jamaica last year to attend Dream Weekend, she did not hesitate to show off the island.
